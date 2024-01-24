Teenager arrested, charged as adult in connection to September Hill District carjacking

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

The carjacking happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2023. A female victim told police she was forced out of her vehicle by a group of juveniles.

An arrest warrant was issued for Treamon Thomas, 16, after the incident.

Police said Thomas had a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Thomas is charged with conspiracy, robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking and simple assault.

Two other teenagers, whose names have not been released, were arrested in connection to the incident in September.

