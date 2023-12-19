Teenager charged as adult in Mount Oliver armed robbery

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after an armed robbery in Mount Oliver on Monday, Allegheny County Police said.

Police were called to the 700 block of Hays Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Once on scene, investigators learned the victim traveled to the area to sell a custom-built PC. Police said the sale was initiated on Facebook Marketplace.

The victim told police that three males arrived to the location, displayed a firearm and forcibly stole the computer.

While police were investigating, five individuals who matched the description of the suspects left a nearby house.

Police said a foot pursuit began when the group was approached by detectives.

James Beasley, 16, was taken into custody after the pursuit. Police said Beasley displayed the firearm during the robbery.

The stolen computer was recovered from Beasley’s home.

Beasley is being charged as an adult.

Police said a second individual, a teenage boy, was taken into custody and released. Investigators are still looking to identify three additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Police are advising people to use caution when selling or buying items on social media, to always choose a safe and secure location and to never travel alone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group