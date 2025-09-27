Temperatures chill down overnight, showers expected Saturday

Temperatures will fall into the 60s through the evening. Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 50s. — Pleasant this evening, nice conditions for football games tonight.

More clouds are expected Saturday due to an upper-level low that will bring a few showers mainly east of Pittsburgh during the day.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

That system will move out by Sunday with more sunshine to end the weekend; highs will get close to 80 degrees.

