Temperatures climb into 90s again Wednesday; scattered storms develop in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Another 90-degree day is on tap Wednesday, along with scattered showers and storms that could bring heavy downpours and stronger winds.

Morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s, then continue to climb into the low 90s by the afternoon.

An Extreme Heat Warning for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices up to 105 are possible in these locations.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Clarion, Venango, Forest, and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices could reach 102 degrees.

Pop-up storms will develop after lunch and into the evening. The rain with any storm that develops could lead to ponding on roads and localized flooding. Strong wind gusts are also possible.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to near 90 again Thursday with more late-day showers and storms.

