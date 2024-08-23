Temperatures continue to climb Friday into weekend

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need to grab the jacket again this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s in most neighborhoods.

We’ll bounce back quickly today with highs pushing back into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Weather looks nice and comfortable for Friday night football with temperatures around 70.

This weekend will feature the return of warm weather with some humidity becoming noticeable by late Sunday. Despite that, most areas will stay dry through early next week as highs make a run toward 90 degrees. Summer not over yet!

