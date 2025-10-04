Temperatures to drop after sunset this evening; Sunday will be bright, summer-like again

It’s warm early this evening, but temperatures will start to turn chilly after sunset, and lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s again tonight. You may want to take a sweatshirt for later this evening, or if you are headed out early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be bright and summer-like once again, and high temperatures will jump to the low to mid-80s by the late afternoon. The extended dry stretch will continue through Monday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

The next chance for rain will be on Tuesday, and lingering showers may continue into Wednesday morning. Rainfall could be moderate at times. Cooler air will follow with highs only making it to the 60s for the remainder of the work week.

