Temperatures drop overnight, some counties in ‘moderate drought’

PITTSBURGH — Crisp, cool nights and warmer sun-filled days will continue this week. Low temperatures will drop into the 40s with highs climbing nearly 30 degrees during the day to near 80.

High pressure is keeping us dry and giving us this great stretch of weather, but we need the rain. Many areas are now classified as “Abnormally Dry” with parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Greene, Indiana and Washington counties listed in “Moderate Drought.”

At this point, the next best chance for showers may not come until late Sunday night or Monday.

