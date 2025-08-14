Temperatures jumping to mid-80s this afternoon; humidity lowering in evening

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for another warm afternoon. Once the clouds break, temperatures will shoot into the mid-80s, but humidity levels will come down a bit this evening.

Humidity levels will remain in check Friday, but more sunshine means highs will approach 90 degrees. Gear up for plenty of heat this weekend, with each day featuring highs near 90 with mainly dry weather expected. There is a chance for a stray thunderstorm Sunday, but most areas should remain dry.

A front will approach the region early next week, bringing the return of scattered storms by Tuesday. Eventually, cooler and less humid air will move in toward the back half of next week, offering slightly more comfortable weather for those headed back to school early!

