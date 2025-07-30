Temperatures near 100 Wednesday before possible severe storms in the evening

PITTSBURGH — Summer heat and humidity stick around for one more day, but there is some heat relief on the way.

Temperatures will quickly climb back into the low 90s on Wednesday, with humidity making it feel more like the mid to upper 90s to near 100 degrees in a few spots.

Isolated strong to severe storms could bring flash flooding and gusty winds, especially after lunch and into the evening. Severe weather warnings could be issued, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates.

Scattered strong storms are possible again Thursday, but less humid, more comfortable weather will filter into the area by Thursday night.

Cooler temperatures and less humidity will make it feel great heading into the weekend.

