Temperatures near 80s on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Tuesday as temperatures climb back near 80.

Winds from the northeast will bring dry, cooler air back into the area, limiting rain chances and allowing overnight temperatures to drop into the 40s early Wednesday morning.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will top out in the low to mid 70s, closer to the normal high temperature for this time of the year.

Dry weather continues through the weekend and at this point, the next best chance for showers may hold off until early next week.

