Temperatures push into upper 70s Saturday

PITTSBURGH — It’s very warm this morning, with temperatures in the 60s across most neighborhoods! A southwest breeze will push highs into the upper 70s today, and while it will be mostly cloudy, the day should be mostly dry, with just a stray shower possible in the evening.

Some showers are possible late tonight, but the steadiest rain this weekend will come Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorms are not expected during the day, but that may change late Sunday night as what’s left of a line of storms moves out of the Midwest. Depending on whether it can hold today, gusty winds are possible from Pittsburgh west.

The cold front will cross Monday, bringing another chance for strong storms around midday. Behind the front, temperatures drop late Monday into Tuesday, but it’s a brief cool down because the 60s will be back by Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group