Temperatures push into upper 80s Saturday as brutal heat wave begins

PITTSBURGH — Get ready... the heat is on this weekend!

Saturday will be a transition day as highs push into the upper 80s and humidity creeps up, especially towards this evening. A few mid-level clouds will be around, but generally, we expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

Temperatures will struggle to drop out of the 70s tonight, and highs tomorrow will push well into the 90s. The combination of the heat and humidity will drive heat indices into the low 100s from Sunday through likely Wednesday. This is a prolonged stretch of extreme heat for our area, so take it easy and find ways to stay cool.

Dry weather will be a huge plus as high pressure keeps skies nice and quiet. The next chance for scattered thunderstorms may not come until late next Wednesday or Thursday.

