Temperatures soar again Saturday as humidity increases

PITTSBURGH — The heat continues Saturday, as most neighborhoods will reach around 90 degrees again. Expect plenty of sunshine and a little more mugginess, especially later in the day, which may make it feel a bit hotter.

A couple of weak disturbances will swing through late tonight and Sunday. One potential round of scattered showers could arrive by mid-morning, with a few more isolated storms developing during the afternoon. The majority of the daylight hours will be dry.

Things will quiet down Sunday night into Monday as we remain between systems. A stronger front will approach next week, bringing a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday before a nice drop in humidity levels for the second half of next week.

