Temperatures to soar near 90 degrees this afternoon, though humidity to remain low

PITTSBURGH — The heat is on again as temperatures soar near 90 degrees this afternoon. Humidity levels will remain low, which will allow temperatures to dip into the low and mid-60s again tonight under mostly clear skies.

Humidity will start to ramp up a bit this weekend, with the first chance for a shower, perhaps a storm, coming late Saturday night. Isolated pop-up thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon, although most neighborhoods will again be dry.

A higher chance of rain and storms will come next Tuesday as a weak cold front approaches the region. Behind the front, temperatures will fall to more seasonable levels for the second half of next week, along with lower humidity.

A larger cool down may be coming sometime next weekend.

