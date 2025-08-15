Temperatures stay near 90s for start of weekend, humidity will rise on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and hot temperatures near 90 will kick off the weekend, but humidity levels will still not be too bad.

Nighttime low temperatures will also be warm, with most areas only dropping to around 70.

Humidity will be more noticeable on Sunday with heat indices in the low 90s and the threat for a few pop-up storms or a stray shower, though most areas will stay dry.

Hot weather sticks around for the start of the week, but cooler, more comfortable weather moves in on Tuesday, along with scattered showers and storms.

