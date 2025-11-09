As temperatures tumble on Sunday, scattered showers switch to snow

PITTSBURGH — Rain showers are on the way this morning as a cold front bears down on the area. Gusty winds are expected with the front, but severe weather isn’t. By late Sunday afternoon, temperatures will tumble into the 40s and eventually into the 30s later tonight.

Leftover rain showers will transition to snow showers by late evening or overnight hours.

The warm ground and light intensity will prevent widespread issues for the morning commute. The one exception could be areas closer to the Mason-Dixon line and into northern West Virginia/western Maryland, where a band of steadier snow could set up.

Monday will feature cold and breezy conditions with occasional flurries or snow showers. The lake-effect machine starts cranking Monday evening, with snow bands expected into Tuesday morning. Areas north of Butler and east into the ridges could see up to a few inches pile up by early Tuesday as wind chills plummet into the teens.

Temperatures will slowly moderate this week, but won’t even reach 50 degrees until perhaps Friday.

