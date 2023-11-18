Temperatures will be near freezing during Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — It’s a much cooler start to the day, with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills at times in the 20s. While it will be a cooler day, it will look decent — with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be chilly tonight, with lows dropping below freezing.

We’ll keep the dry weather going through Monday, albeit with increasing clouds. The next area of low pressure will bring us a chilly rain by Tuesday morning, continuing through the afternoon.

Behind that system, it will turn colder for the end of the week, with highs by Thanksgiving likely not getting out of the 30s. We’re still looking at little to no opportunity for snow, at least over the next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group