Temps in the 90s again Wednesday, but showers, thunderstorms could provide some relief from heat

PITTSBURGH — It will be in the 90s again on Wednesday, but showers and thunderstorms will try to give us some relief from the searing heat from time to time through the next several days

Showers and thunderstorms will be spotty, but any thunderstorm that does develop will be slow moving, leading to prolonged periods of heavy rain. Streams, creeks and flood-prone areas will need to be watched over the next several days.

An Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory continue for much of the area until 5 p.m.

