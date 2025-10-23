Temps struggle to get out of 40s Thursday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Keep the coats handy this afternoon as temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s. Winds will stay elevated as gusts exceed 20 mph at times.

Spotty showers are possible this afternoon, although the highest chance for more persistent rain bands will stay north along I-80, closer to the lake-effect “sweet spot”.

Where skies are partially clear tonight, lows are expected to dip into the mid to upper 30s, although winds may prevent a widespread frost from forming.

Clouds will linger on Friday, but we should gradually clear out by Saturday with moderating high temperatures this weekend. With calmer winds and clear skies, nighttime lows will be cold with most neighborhoods waking up near freezing Saturday morning.

More rounds of chill are expected next week and as we approach Halloween.

