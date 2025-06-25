Tennessee man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting Western Pennsylvania minor

PITTSBURGH — A Tennessee man charged with sexually exploiting a Western Pennsylvania minor has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Terron Slatton, 26, of South Pittsburg, Tenn., pled guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say Slatton induced a minor residing in Western Pennsylvania in December to take a photo of themself engaging in sexual activity. Slatton then discussed meeting with the minor to have sex.

Slatton will be sentenced Nov. 18. He could face between 10 years and life in prison, up to $250,000 in fines or both.

