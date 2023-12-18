Terry Bradshaw: Kenny Pickett is the Steelers’ answer at QB

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

If you came out of Saturday believing more in Kenny Pickett after watching Mitch Trubisky play his second straight full game of football, that could be an argument to be made that he could be the answer. Former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is in that boat.

On NFL Kickoff, Bradshaw broke down just what he believes is the problem with the Steelers, and he points to the poor offensive line as the main culprit for their struggles. Bradshaw wants the Steelers to go out and draft an offensive lineman to help protect Pickett, who he views as the answer.

“They have got to draft offensive linemen and protect their quarterback,” Bradshaw said. “Kenny Pickett is the answer at quarterback, and you’ve got running backs who can run the football but you’re not giving them a crease. You’ve got to improve that offensive line.”

