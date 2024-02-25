Terry Bradshaw rallies support behind Kenny Pickett: ‘I love Pickett’

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to get more out of Kenny Pickett in his third year than they did in his first two years. Between Matt Canada’s poor tenure, Pickett’s performance, and injuries, the first two years were marred by inconsistency and more questions than answers.

But he still has enough believers in the team, and former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw believes that Pickett has everything necessary to be the guy in Pittsburgh.

“I love Pickett,” Bradshaw said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I know him well. He’s fiercely competitive. He’s a tough-minded kind. Things don’t bother him. I really like him a lot. Kenny’s got the poise. I just want my quarterback to be poised. If he’s poised, then his brain’s gonna be calm, he’s going to see the coverages, he’s going to be quick with his decision making. And Pickett has all of that.”

In addition to backing Kenny Pickett, Bradshaw went after the idea that the team should trade for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Instead, he believes they should continue to build around Pickett.

