Texans to induct J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor during Steelers game

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will induct J.J. Watt into the team’s Ring of Honor this fall when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit.

Watt retired from professional football after the 2022 season, having spent 10 of his 12 NFL seasons in Houston. He played the last two years with the Arizona Cardinals. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Pro will be immediately honored by the team that drafted him in 2011.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group