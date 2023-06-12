Local

Texans to induct J.J. Watt into Ring of Honor during Steelers game

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

FILE PHOTO: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and his brother Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) take the coin toss before an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will induct J.J. Watt into the team’s Ring of Honor this fall when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit.

Watt retired from professional football after the 2022 season, having spent 10 of his 12 NFL seasons in Houston. He played the last two years with the Arizona Cardinals. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Pro will be immediately honored by the team that drafted him in 2011.

