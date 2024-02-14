‘Thank you for a job well done’: Allegheny County police mourning death of retired horse

Local

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Police Department is mourning the death of a retired police horse.

King served with the Mounted Unit for a decade before retiring in 2016, police said.

King, a 33-year-old thoroughbred, was bred to race but was donated to the department from a farm in Westmoreland County, according to police.

Police said King participated in the G20 Summit, a Super Bowl parade, Stanley Cup parade and countless other community events while with the department.

King passed away overnight while enjoying retirement at Round Hill Park.

“Thank you for a job well done,” Allegheny County police said.

