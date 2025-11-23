Thanksgiving event in Pittsburgh addresses community members’ food, health needs

PITTSBURGH — An event on Saturday aimed to help community members with both health and food issues.

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh hosted its annual Thanksgiving Distribution and Health and Human Service Village at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Around 1,000 bags of groceries were prepared for distribution, along with gift certificates for Giant Eagle turkeys, to support individuals facing food instability during the holiday season.

“It is a feel-good moment. It’s an advocacy for health, and addressing health issues, along with the support of addressing food instability,” said Victoria Goins of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh.

In addition to the food giveaway, the event featured a Health Village where attendees could receive vaccines and exams. This setup provided a one-stop spot for connecting directly with social service providers.

