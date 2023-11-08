Local

That’s just ducky: Penguins find a way to stymie Anaheim, 2-0

By Dave Molinari, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Penguins v Anaheim Ducks ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Urho Vaakanainen #5 of the Anaheim Ducks pushes Rickard Rakell #67 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of a game at Honda Center on November 07, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey)

This probably is not quite how the Pittsburgh Penguins envisioned this game playing out.

Not if they were going to win it, anyway.

They likely didn’t foresee that they’d fail to get a power-play goal after manufacturing two in each of the previous two games. Or that they’d record their third shutout of the season, despite having to use two goaltenders. Or even that Sidney Crosby would need an empty-net goal to stretch his scoring streak to six games.

Improbable as it seemed, however, that storyline played out in the Penguins’ 2-0 victory against Anaheim at Honda Center Monday night.

The win was their second in a row and lifted them to within one game of .500 (5-6).

