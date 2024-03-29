These 9 Pittsburgh companies are among America’s most trustworthy, according to Newsweek

PITTSBURGH — Newsweek released its list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and nine are based in the Pittsburgh region.

The list uses a holistic approach to identify trusted companies that are performing exceptionally well on a national level. Newsweek partners with market researcher Statista to conduct an independent survey sample of roughly 25,000 U.S. residents who evaluate private and publicly held companies based on these three areas of trust — customer, investor and employee. Internet media mentions of each company were analyzed, and companies involved in recent scandals or lawsuits related to trustworthiness were excluded from the ranking.

The 2024 ranking evaluates a pool of 97,000 companies headquartered in the U.S. across 23 industries with revenue exceeding $500 million: 700 made the cut.

Some of the local companies included in the list are Dick’s Sporting Goods, Giant Eagle and U.S. Steel Corp.

