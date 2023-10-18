These are the most educated Pittsburgh communities, although not necessarily the wealthiest

If you are having coffee at a shop in Shadyside or Friendship, it’s likely that most of those with a coffee in one hand, a book in the other or a laptop in front of them has more than one college degree. But they probably could use the help if someone offered to pick up their tab.

While it might be expected to see the neighborhoods with the most educated population also be among the wealthiest, that is not always the case in the Pittsburgh metro, with several communities with heavy student populations being the brainiest neighborhoods but with modest median incomes.

The smartest community — based on U.S. Census data on education levels within the ZIP Code Tabulation Areas, which are geographic areas roughly equivalent to Postal Codes — is the Shadyside/Friendship neighborhoods of Pittsburgh (15232).

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group