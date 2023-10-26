These are the most expensive colleges in Pittsburgh — and the price is going up

The cost of attendance has pushed into a higher bracket over the past decade at the Pittsburgh region’s most expensive colleges and universities, with 15 of the region’s 25 closest higher ed institutions increasing prices by more than the national average over that span.

That’s according to a Business Journals analysis of Department of Education data, which shows how the total cost of attendance is evolving at American universities and also revealed the nation’s most expensive schools.

Nationally, the cost of attendance rose an average of approximately 30% between 2013 and 2023, according to Department of Education data.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

