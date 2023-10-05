These are Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2023

PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyzes, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2023.

The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and education levels. Niche also looked at other factors like bar and restaurant access, job opportunities and overall affordability when determining where to rank each neighborhood.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group