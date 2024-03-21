‘They have touched a lot of lives’: Jeannette students, school staff remember kids who died in fire

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Inside the front lobby at Jeannette McKee Elementary School, hand-drawn pictures, stuffed animals, and prayers make up a small memorial for Kyson John, 7, and his 6-year-old sister, Kinzleigh, who died in a house fire, along with their father and two other siblings.

”They would come up, they would give you a hug every day when they saw you, they would tell you they missed you over the weekend,” said principal James Raible. “They were so sweet, so intelligent, so bright. They have touched a lot of lives here, they have made a lot of connections.”

Students have been leaving items at the table since Raible and his staff went classroom to classroom to tell them the news. For Raible, it was an impossible situation and conversation to have, especially with Kyson’s first-grade class.

”Every single kid just crying their eyes out, the teacher, Mr. Outly, he was very emotional, crying as well,” Raible said.

But students, faculty, and staff members are leaning on each other, from the Jeannette School District and beyond. School counselors from neighboring districts have been at the elementary school to help students cope, along with local clergy members and the Salvation Army.

”We did explain to them they may be sad, upset, angry, confused or they may not have any feelings. Everybody processes things on their own timeline and in their own way, and all of that is okay. However you’re feeling is okay,” Raible said.

Students and staff are trying their hardest to make sense of the tragedy with so many questions left unanswered.

”They will be missed every moment of every day,” Raible said. “This is going to be difficult for some time.”Those specialized counselors and resources will be available for as long as students need them.

