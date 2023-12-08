‘They need help’: Steelers fans react to back-to-back losses to 2-10 teams

PITTSBURGH — Steelers nation had a lot to say Friday morning after history was made at Acrisure Stadium this week, but it wasn’t the kind of record you’d want your team to break.

With Thursday night’s 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh became the first team in NFL history with a record above .500 to lose consecutive games to teams at least eight games below .500, according to Amazon and NBC Sports.

“I did watch the whole thing, hoping and praying that something would happen, but it never did,” said Paul Fratangelo of Upper St. Clair.

They lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13.

“I don’t know how you lose twice to two 2-10 teams, but they did,” said Bob Jeke of McCandless. “This year is probably done.”

With a 7-6 record, the Steelers are now third in the AFC North, two weeks after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the first mid-season coaching change in 8 decades.

“You can blame the coaches, you can blame whoever, but it’s the players on the field,” said Tylor Williamson of Monroeville

Without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, out with an ankle injury for the time being, we asked fans where we go from here.

“I’d like to see a head coach change, you know, bring someone in,” Fratangelo said.

“I think it’s just everybody needs to really look in the mirror, starting with the coaching and working their way down,” Jeke said.

It was clear fans were heartbroken in Week 14 but still hopeful for a spot in the playoffs.

“I’ll be watching. I might be drinking, but I’ll be watching…help ease the pain a little bit,” Fratangelo said.

The Steelers will have more than a week to regroup before they face off against Indianapolis on Dec. 16.

