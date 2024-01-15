Thick smoke billows from Neville Motel

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured from a Neville Township business Monday morning.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were sent to the Neville Motel on Grand Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

A video shared with Channel 11 shows heavy flames inside the motel and smoke billowing through the roof.

Once the fire was put out, a Channel 11 photographer saw serious damage to the front of a building that contains two units.

Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more

