Thick smoke billows from Neville Motel

NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Smoke poured from a Neville Township business Monday morning.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were sent to the Neville Motel on Grand Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
A video shared with Channel 11 shows heavy flames inside the motel and smoke billowing through the roof.
Once the fire was put out, a Channel 11 photographer saw serious damage to the front of a building that contains two units.
Officials say no one was hurt in the fire.
This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more
