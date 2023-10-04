‘Think big’: How a $25M gift from Hillandale Farms founder will power Pitt’s musculoskeletal program

PITTSBURGH — By the time Hillandale Farms Founder Orland Bethel sought out UPMC and University of Pittsburgh surgeon Dr. Joon Y. Lee in 2014, he had been in extreme lower back pain caused by stenosis.

Bethel had been unimpressed by the five other doctors he had seen. But Lee’s treatment plan intrigued him. Instead of the standard invasive procedure to treat stenosis, Lee successfully conducted an older and lesser-used fusion without metal rods and screws. Two years later, in 2016, Bethel came back to Lee, with compression in the spinal cord in his neck.

