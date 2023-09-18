Local

Third alligator sighting reported on local river

By WPXI.com News Staff

Alligator A third alligator was allegedly spotted in the Kiski River. (Theresa Jeroski)

Another alligator sighting has been reported on a local river.

A local kayaker posted a video on Facebook of what appears to be a juvenile alligator in the Kiski River on Saturday.

In August, a gator nicknamed “Chomper” eluded officials for about a week before he was caught. It was taken to Nate’s Reptile Rescue in South Park.

About a month later, a kayaker sent Channel 11 a picture of a gator, which they saw about a mile north of the Roaring Run boat ramp.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Another alligator spotted in the Kiski River

The kayaker who filmed the alligator Saturday said another group on the river notified authorities.

It’s believed the animals are someone’s abandoned pets. The reptiles wouldn’t survive in the wild once the temperatures start to drop.

