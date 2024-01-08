Local

Third Eye Blind bringing ‘Summer Gods’ tour to Pittsburgh area this summer

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas - Day 1 INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 08: Third Eye Blind performs on stage during the KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on December 8, 2018 in Inglewood, California (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Popular 90s rock band Third Eye Blind will be bringing its “Summer Gods” tour to the Pittsburgh area this summer.

The band will be joined by Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A on July 9 at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

Presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

