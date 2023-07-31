This 38-acre property in Franklin Park is for sale for $3.1M (photos)

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A 19th-century farmhouse situated on a 38-acre property is currently for sale in Franklin Park for $3.1 million.

The home, which has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom, is located at 2265 McAleer Rd. and has been fully refurbished. It is listed for sale with Mary Sue May of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

In addition to the home, the property includes a three-car garage and carriage house, a screened spring house and a koi pond with a dock.

See more photos of the home at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group