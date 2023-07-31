Local

This 38-acre property in Franklin Park is for sale for $3.1M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec

Franklin Park home for sale (PETER THEIS PHOTOGRAPHY)

By Jordyn Hronec

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A 19th-century farmhouse situated on a 38-acre property is currently for sale in Franklin Park for $3.1 million.

The home, which has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom, is located at 2265 McAleer Rd. and has been fully refurbished. It is listed for sale with Mary Sue May of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

In addition to the home, the property includes a three-car garage and carriage house, a screened spring house and a koi pond with a dock.

See more photos of the home at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 dead after stabbing on Greyhound Bus along I-376
  • 17-year-old dead after shooting in Mt. Oliver identified
  • Defense, prosecution rest in final phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
  • VIDEO:Victim in Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting honored during tradition in Squirrel Hill
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read