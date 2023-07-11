This Fox Chapel estate is for sale for $3.75M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A 3.82-acre estate is currently for sale in Fox Chapel for $3.75 million.

The estate, located at 301 Fairview Rd., is listed for sale with Max Hofmann of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

It includes a 7,600-square-foot home with seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. The first floor of the home features an entry hall with marble flooring, a sunken living room and a banquet-size dining room, each with a marble fireplace, as well as a sunroom with slate flooring. Also located on the first floor is the kitchen with a center island, granite surfaces and a peninsula with bar seating. There also is access to an outdoor stone courtyard.

Read the full story from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times here.

