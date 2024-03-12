This Fox Chapel home is for sale for $3.2M (photos)

A home is currently for sale in Fox Chapel for $3.2 million.

The home, located at 5 Deer Spring Lane, is listed for sale with Jane Herrmann of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It is situated on an over-2.5-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.

The home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. It features five fireplaces throughout, two laundry rooms, a four-car garage and an elevator.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group