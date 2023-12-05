Local

This home in Adams Township is for sale for over $2M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

Adams Township multi-million dollar home (EXPOSURE IT REAL ESTATE MEDIA/EXPOSURE IT REAL ESTATE MEDIA)

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Adams Township for $2.195 million.

The home is located at 510 Jennifer Ln., and it is listed for sale with Mary Ann Brettell of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms.

The home was built by Wellington Custom Homes and is located within the Treesdale Golf Course Community. It is situated on a 1.4-acre lot that includes an irrigation system, a rear patio, a fire pit and a waterfall.

