This home in Fox Chapel is for sale for nearly $4.5M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

The exterior of the home

A home is currently for sale in Fox Chapel for nearly $4.5 million.

The house, located at 111 Nantucket Dr., is listed for sale with Max Hofmann of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services for $4,495,000.

It was built in 2000 and has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It includes a two-story entryway with marble flooring. The first floor includes a formal dining room, a gourmet kitchen with a wet bar area, and the great room, with a 23-foot tall ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and two second floor balconies overlooking the room.

