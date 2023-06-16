This home in Peters Township is for sale for $3.2M (photos)

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Peters Township for $3.2 million.

The five-bedroom, five-full bathroom home is located at 781 Church Hill Rd. It is listed for sale with Renée Rose-Modrak of Keller Williams Realty.

The 12,000-square-foot home is situated on an eight-acre property. The front entrance of the home features a two-story foyer with dual staircases. The home also includes a sunken great room and a gourmet chef’s kitchen. The master suite includes a master bathroom and dressing room.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group