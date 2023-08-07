Local

This home in Sewickley is for sale for $3M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

This home in Sewickley is for sale for $3M (photos) (PIATT SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY)

PITTSBURGH — A home is currently for sale in Sewickley Village for $3 million.

The home, located at 539 Boundary St., is listed for sale with Kathe Barge of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms and is situated on a 0.6-acre property.

The historic home, which was built in 1925, has been fully renovated, with modern amenities added and its historic details restored. It has a covered front porch, large back patios and a fully enclosed backyard. One of the back patios is covered and the other includes a wood-burning fireplace and an outdoor TV.

