This Pittsburgh hotel is among Condé Nast Traveler’s Mid-Atlantic top 15

PITTSBURGH — The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh, redeveloped out of a Beaux Arts-style building eight years ago that sold for big bucks early last year, is on the map of best hotels in a major travel publication.

The 248-room Kimpton hotel is sole local property represented on Condé Nast Traveler’s newly released list of the 15 best hotels in the Mid-Atlantic for 2023.

