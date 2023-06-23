Local

This Point Breeze home is for sale for $4.6M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

Home The exterior of the home (Howard Hanna Real Estate Services/ Pittsburgh Business Times)

A home is currently for sale in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood for $4.6 million.

The home is located at 1129 Beechwood Blvd. and is currently listed with Mollie Hanna Lang of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The three-story, Victorian-style home was built in 1900. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one partial bathroom.

