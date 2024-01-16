This Sewickley home is for sale for $3.2M (photos)

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A home in the Edgeworth Borough of Sewickley is currently for sale for $3.2 million.

The home is located at 524 East Dr. and is listed with Shelley Clement of Compass Real Estate. It was built in 1930 and has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The Tudor-style home is situated on a 1.11-acre lot. It was designed by Ingham and Boyd Architects and has been renovated and expanded. The property features terraced gardens, and the home has a covered porch with arched openings. It has a parking court and a detached three-car garage that is connected to the mudroom in the main home via a covered breezeway. The garage has unfinished space above that can be converted to a guest suite.

