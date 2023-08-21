Local

This Sewickley home is for sale for $4.75M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec

sewickley home for sale (PIATT SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY)

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Sewickley Village for $4.75 million.

The 6,131-square-foot home is located at 35 Linden Place and is listed for sale with Kathe Barge of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty.

The French Tudor-style home is situated on a one-acre lot and has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The first floor includes living spaces with marble fireplaces, a dining room with crystal Baccarat lighting fixtures and a gourmet kitchen with marble countertops.

