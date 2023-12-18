Local

This Sewickley home, which is a historic landmark, is for sale for $3.25M (photos)

By Jordyn Hronec – Associate Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

Woodland Road $3.25 million home A home is currently for sale in Sewickley for $3.25 million. The home is located at 430 Woodland Rd. and is listed for sale with Ausra Gause of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. (Howard Hanna Real Estate Serices)

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Sewickley for $3.25 million.

The home is located at 430 Woodland Rd. and is listed for sale with Ausra Gause of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The French Normandy-style home is a designated landmark, having been built in 1927. It features a gated motor court, with a two-car integral garage and a two-car detached garage. The property includes gardens, a flagstone patio, a waterfall and an outdoor kitchen.

