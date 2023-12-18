This Sewickley home, which is a historic landmark, is for sale for $3.25M (photos)

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Sewickley for $3.25 million.

The home is located at 430 Woodland Rd. and is listed for sale with Ausra Gause of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The French Normandy-style home is a designated landmark, having been built in 1927. It features a gated motor court, with a two-car integral garage and a two-car detached garage. The property includes gardens, a flagstone patio, a waterfall and an outdoor kitchen.

Click here for more photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group