Thousands of dollars worth of goods stolen from local Home Depot, police looking for suspects

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP. Pa. — Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a local Home Depot, police say.

State troopers say two men and a woman were responsible for the thefts that occurred at the Home Depot in South Union Township.

Two microwaves, a stove, a gas grill and a John Deere riding mower were all stolen from the store. The thieves are also believed to have taken drinks.

Overall, the stolen goods were worth $4,697.60.

The thefts happened on July 17 and 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.

