Thousands of power outages reported across Western Pennsylvania as high winds move through

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power as high winds whip through Western Pennsylvania.

Channel 11 is keeping an eye on reported outage numbers from both West Penn Power and Duquesne Light.

In an update at 6:30 p.m., Duquesne Light showed three active outages impacting 104 customers.

As of 6:30 p.m., West Penn Power reports:

Allegheny County: 913

Armstrong County: 7

Butler County: 318

Fayette County: 4,610

Indiana County: 2,424

Lawrence County: 53

Washington County: 282

Westmoreland County: 2,794

Downed tree knocks out power in Bethel Park

