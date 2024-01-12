Thousands of power outages reported across Western Pennsylvania as high winds move through

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power as high winds whip through Western Pennsylvania.
Channel 11 is keeping an eye on reported outage numbers from both West Penn Power and Duquesne Light.
In an update at 6:30 p.m., Duquesne Light showed three active outages impacting 104 customers.
As of 6:30 p.m., West Penn Power reports:
Allegheny County: 913
Armstrong County: 7
Butler County: 318
Fayette County: 4,610
Indiana County: 2,424
Lawrence County: 53
Washington County: 282
Westmoreland County: 2,794
